12 companies show interest in TSRTC’s electric, double-decker bus tender

At least a dozen companies have evinced interest in the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation’s tender for 560 electric, and 10 double-decker buses.

TSRTC Managing Director V.C. Sajjanar confirmed the development to The Hindu. “The companies gave a lot of suggestions. These included suggestions about the routes, financial aspects, and operational aspects as well. We are working these out,” he said.

The tenders were floated for the buses on a gross cost contract model and more clarity about the tenders will be made available in the third week of November, he added.

As was reported previously in these columns, the TSRTC had identified three principal routes in the city. But, since this exercise was done more than two years ago, a re-evaluation of routes is in the offing, officials said, given the changed condition of routes.

While double-decker buses plying city roads — which a large section of the citizenry is in anticipation of — appear closer to becoming a reality, the TSRTC is grappling with practical problems and is on the road to developing a workaround.

The transport juggernaut will check route feasibility and will factor in impediments to the movement of the double-decker buses, given their height. Officials said that post-pandemic civic infrastructure such as flyovers, and in particular, foot-over bridges, was constructed. Such structures could have a bearing on the movement of double-decker buses, and routes will be planned accordingly.

A TSRTC officer with knowledge of the developments said that given limited mobility on account of height restrictions, the TSRTC’s double-decker buses will largely be ornamental.