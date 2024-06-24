12 arrested after passerby killed in group clash in Hyderabad

Twelve of the 18 men booked in connection with the killing of a passerby during a group clash at Shah Ali Banda on the night of June 18 have been arrested.

The South Zone police of Hyderabad said Syed Faqruddin alias Rafeeq alias Shimlan was killed and his associates Hussain Pasha and Mohammed Subhan Khan were injured when they were passing through Mecca Colony of Shah Ali Banda, where a group of people were fighting.

The quarrel, which broke out between two persons — Mazar and Sohail — over a petty issue, rapidly drew many and snowballed into a clash. “During the brawl, a person named Wajid was attacked by a group of people. His brothers, Sajid and Khadeer, rushed to the scene to help Mr. Wajid but were also assaulted with knives. In the melee, Mr. Syed Faqruddin, who was passing by, was fatally stabbed by a person named Mohammad Asad and his associates,” said the police.

The men involved in the fight include Mohammad Asad, Hussain Pasha, Mohammed Subhan Khan, Mohammed Anwar, Mehsan Bin Samad Misri, Imran, Ghouse Mohammed Adnan Uddin, Mazhar, Sohail, Mohammed Ismail, Saif Ali Khan, Abdullah Khan, Shaik Dastagir, Syed Yakub Ali, Osman Bin Khalid Yamani, Aman Ali Hashmi and Dastagir.

The city police officials issued an advisory saying: “With respect to the recent incidents and offences, it has been observed that shop and restaurants owners are running their business beyond the permitted hours. All such ... owners are advised to close [their] establishments as per government regulations; otherwise, necessary legal actions shall be taken against them.”

