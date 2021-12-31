119 Maoists surrenderedin Bhadradri

The relentless efforts of the district police in weaning innocent tribal people away from the ideology of extremists paid off and as many as 119 Maoists surrendered in the district during 2021, said Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt.

Speaking to reporters after releasing the district police annual report-2021 in Kothagudem on Friday, he said the district police excelled in all spheres of policing including the anti-extremist front, crime prevention and detection.

In a significant move, the police vigorously conducted outreach activities forging strong bonds with people living in remote tribal pockets by identifying their needs and distributing 2500 water filters, distributing sports kits, organising medical camps, among other community policing programmes.

The SP said around 510 booby traps were unearthed and a huge haul of explosive materials were seized by the police during the anti-Maoist operations in the district. A total of 62 Maoists were arrested in various cases of extremist offences and seven important cadres of Maoists were neutralised during exchange of fire incidents in 2021.

He commended the district police for effectively implementing the Operation Muskaan to rescue child labourers and also various other special drives to curb social evils.