11,700 2-BHK units to be distributed on September 2

September 01, 2023 04:06 am | Updated 04:07 am IST - HYDERABAD

The State government has decided to distribute keys to a total of 11,700 double bedroom housing units on September 2, as part of implementation of the Dignity Housing scheme in the city.

For this, about 500 beneficiaries in each constituency have been selected, and house allotment to them will be based on lottery, a statement said on Thursday.

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K. T. Rama Rao will distribute the keys at Quthbullahpur, pertaining to Gajularamaram, Bahadurpally and D-Pochampally.

Five hundred beneficiaries from Quthbullahpur constituency will be allotted 144 units from Gajularamaram and 356 from Bahadurpally. The 1,200 units from D-Pochampally will be given to 200 beneficiaries from Secunderabad Cantonment, 500 from Sanathnagar, and 500 from Kukatpally.

The largest chunk of the scheme, 3,300 units from Kollur and Ameenpur townships will be distributed by Minister T. Harish Rao to beneficiaries from Khairatabad, Jubilee Hills, Serilingampally, Rajendranagar, Patancheru, Goshamahal, Nampally, and Karwan.

Minister for Education P. Sabita Indra Reddy will distribute a total of 2,230 units built in two phases at Mankhal. Of these, 500 units from Mankhal-I will be given to beneficiaries from Maheshwaram constituency, and 1,730 units to 500 beneficiaries each from Malakpet, Yakutpura and Charminar constituencies, besides 230 from Chandrayangutta.

Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali will distribute 770 units built in Bandlaguda and Farookh Nagar to 270 beneficiaries from Chandrayangutta and Bahadurpura constituencies.

Ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav, P. Mahender Reddy, Ch. Malla Reddy, Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, and Deputy Speaker T. Padmarao too, will take part in distribution of the housing units at various locations.