117 agri scientists complete foundation training at NAARM

July 10, 2023 11:51 pm | Updated 11:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
112th batch of agricultural scientists who underwent foundation training at NAARM in Hyderabad.

Working in remote places would help agricultural scientists improve the rural situation and the lives of people there, former Vice Chancellor of Acharya N.G. Ranga Agricultural University A. Padma Raju said.

Addressing the valedictory of 112th batch of foundation course for agricultural research services (FOCARS) trainees at ICAR-National Academy of Agricultural Research Management (NAARM) here on Monday, he said challenges in agriculture could be addressed with a commitment by the budding scientists. He suggested that they share their research work and experiences for the societal good.

In all, 117 newly-recruited scientists, including 42 women, of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) completed their probationary training at NAARM. The trainees represented more than 24 States, and 38 agriculture and allied science subjects. They would now be posted to different ICAR institutes spread across the country.

The induction training was organised for three months divided into three phases starting from April 11. The first and third phases of training were conducted at NAARM, while the probationary scientists underwent field experiential training (FET), second phase training, wherein they visited villages in different States by getting associated with Krishi Vignan Kendras.

NAARM director Ch. Srinivasa Rao said they had adopted new and innovative methods for training the fresh batch of 117 scientists. Earlier, joint director G. Venkateswarlu asked the scientists to serve on the ‘one scientist - one product’ model.

