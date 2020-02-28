₹11.64 crore offered in hundi at Medaram Jatara

Warangal Urban

28 February 2020 20:44 IST

Counting completed on Wednesday

The total offerings of devotees at the Medaram Samakka Sarakka Jatara stood at ₹ 11.64 crore after completion of the counting here on Wednesday. It was ₹ 10.70 crore in 2018.

The counting of 502 hundis began on February 12 at Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanams (TTD) Kalyana Mandapam in Hanamkonda. The gold offerings stood at 1 kg 63 grams. Foreign currency was also offered by the devotees. Officials are yet to disclose the value of the foreign currency in Indian rupees. A total of 300 people have participated in the counting.

