₹11.64 crore offered in hundi at Medaram Jatara

The counting of offerings from hundis of Medaram Sammakka Sarakka jatara in Hanamkonda.

The counting of offerings from hundis of Medaram Sammakka Sarakka jatara in Hanamkonda.   | Photo Credit: file photo

Counting completed on Wednesday

The total offerings of devotees at the Medaram Samakka Sarakka Jatara stood at ₹ 11.64 crore after completion of the counting here on Wednesday. It was ₹ 10.70 crore in 2018.

The counting of 502 hundis began on February 12 at Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanams (TTD) Kalyana Mandapam in Hanamkonda. The gold offerings stood at 1 kg 63 grams. Foreign currency was also offered by the devotees. Officials are yet to disclose the value of the foreign currency in Indian rupees. A total of 300 people have participated in the counting.

