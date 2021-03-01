116 fresh COVID cases on Sunday

HYDERABAD

01 March 2021 23:31 IST

Telangana on Sunday added 116 cases to its COVID-19 tally, touching 2,98,923. While 20,375 people were examined, results of 276 were awaited. The death toll stands at 1,634 with no new fatality reported.

The new cases include 26 from Greater Hyderabad, 11 each from Medchal-Malkajgiri and Rangareddy. No cases were recorded in eight districts including Wanaparthy, Nirmal, Mulugu and Narayanpet.

Of the total cases, 1,902 are active while 2,95,387 have recovered. Till February 28 this year, a total of 87,21,026 samples have been put to test.

Advertising

Advertising