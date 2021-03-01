Telangana

116 fresh COVID cases on Sunday

Telangana on Sunday added 116 cases to its COVID-19 tally, touching 2,98,923. While 20,375 people were examined, results of 276 were awaited. The death toll stands at 1,634 with no new fatality reported.

The new cases include 26 from Greater Hyderabad, 11 each from Medchal-Malkajgiri and Rangareddy. No cases were recorded in eight districts including Wanaparthy, Nirmal, Mulugu and Narayanpet.

Of the total cases, 1,902 are active while 2,95,387 have recovered. Till February 28 this year, a total of 87,21,026 samples have been put to test.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 1, 2021 11:31:37 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/116-fresh-covid-cases-on-sunday/article33966021.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY