₹1.15 crore cash seized, three bookies held 

The crime team of SR Nagar police has arrested three persons and seized a total cash of ₹1.15 crore, reportedly collected from punters from in and around Hyderabad while organising online betting.

The three arrested accused were identified as Vishal Patel, Kamlesh Rawat and Patel Hitesh Ambala, all working as courier boys. They had taken a room at Gowlipura on monthly rent basis to organise betting in coordination with their kingpin Dharmesh Bhai, who is now absconding, the police said.

It was found that the bets were divided into two categories as below and above ₹50,000. The bookies used betbhai9.com website and collected the login credentials from Dharmesh Bhai.

The first recovery of ₹ 2 lakh was near BK Guda park, and further investigation led to seizing another ₹1.13 crore, the police said.