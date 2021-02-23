Telangana

114 more COVID cases detected on Sunday

Telangana’s COVID-19 tally has reached 2,97,712 with the detection of 114 fresh cases on Sunday. One more COVID-19 patient has died, taking the toll to 1,625.

The new 114 cases include 24 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and 12 from Rangareddy. No case was reported from nine districts, including Vikarabad, Yadadri-Bhongir and Narayanpet.

While 14,744 people were examined, results of 259 were awaited.

So far, 84,71,684 people have been put through tests. Of the total cases, 1,701 are active and 2,94,386 have recovered. The first case in Telangana was detected on March 2 last year.

