Telangana has reported 114 fresh COVID cases taking the positive caseload 792 with 10,804 tests conducted and reports of 366 results are awaited on Thursday. This is against 116 cases reported with 808 total caseload the previous day.

An official bulletin from the Director of Public Health said the majority of cases were from the capital region with 63 cases, including 48 from Hyderabad, seven from Medchal-Malkajgiri, six from Rangareddy and two from Sangareddy.

Nalgonda district reported seven cases, while Khammam recorded six and Yadadri-Bhongir had five cases with six districts reporting zero cases. This takes the overall case count to 8.37 lakh since March 2020 and recoveries to 8.32 lakh with 130 fresh recoveries. The official death count continues to remain at 4,111.

Vaccine

About 1.47 fresh vaccine doses have been administered, including 1.43 lakh of precaution dose,3,663 of second dose and 731 of first dose. This takes the deficit to 1.81 crore of precaution dose ( 90lakh administered), 10.25 lakh for second dose (3.14 crore administered) and 2,912 for first dose (3.24 crore administered).