 ₹11,372 crore for urban affairs

February 06, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao has announced ₹11,372 crore for the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department in the budget taking into account ever-increasing urban population and for provision of basic amenities in urban areas.

Under Pattana Pragathi, ₹3,855 crore has been made available to municipal corporations, including Hyderabad, for sanitation, greenery and public services. Construction of 144 integrated veg and non-veg markets in all the municipalities and corporations has been taken up at a cost of ₹522 crore.

About ₹346 crore has been allocated for the conversion of cemeteries into ‘Vykunta Dhamams’ with modern facilities. Under Mission Bhagiratha, the government has taken up provision of safe drinking water in 141 municipalities at a cost ₹6,578 crore with works completed in 103 municipalities.

Hyderabad Metro Rail has been allocated ₹1,500 crore, ₹500 for old city metro expansion and another ₹500 crore for the airport metro

