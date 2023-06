June 30, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

An amount of ₹1,131 crore was credited to bank accounts of 6,64,717 landholding farmers as investment support for the ongoing kharif season under Rythu Bandhu scheme on the third day of the benefit disbursement on Friday. Minister for Agriculture S. Niranajan Reddy stated that ₹4,377.42 crore was transferred in three days to a total of 46,18,855 landholding farmers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.