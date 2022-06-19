1125 AD Jain inscription at Kolanupaka lying in neglect

151-line Kannada inscription records prince Someswara’s victories over Kalinga, Tamil kings

An inscription dating to the 12th century AD lies uncared for at Kolanupaka, a famous Jain centre in Aler mandal of Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district.

Archaeologist and CEO of Pleach India Foundation E. Sivanagireddy, during his visit to inspect heritage conservation works at the local Someswara temple initiated by Yadadri Temple Development Authority, took the opportunity to trek up to the spot of the huge pillar located on a mound amid a tank. It is engraved with a lengthy inscription on its four sides at the bottom. He was accompanied by heritage conservation architect Srilekha.

Mr Sivanagireddy could reach the spot by crossing the muddy tank bed and thick thorny bushes pleached with wild growth of creepers. The 151-line Kannada inscription dating to 1125 AD issued by crown prince Kumara Someswara, son of Kalyana Chalukya emperor Tribhuvanamalla titled as Vikramaditya VI, records his valour and victories over the kings of Kalinga and Tamil countries.

The inscription studies earlier by epigraphists like N. Venkataramanayya, P.V.P. Sastry, G. Jawaharlal and V. Gopapakrishna in the past and Sriramoju Haragopal in recent times, throws light on the political and religious history of Telangana, more particularly the flourishing state of Jainism during the 12th century AD, says Mr Sivanagireddy. He has appealed to the local community to preserve it for posterity by clearing the debris, resetting the dislodged basement and restoring the missing crowning parts of the pillar to plumb line.