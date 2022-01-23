1,119 cases found during survey in Karimnagar

KARIMNAGAR

23 January 2022 23:47 IST

42,478 houses were covered

As many as 1,119 persons were detected with fever and other symptoms during the door-to-door fever survey conducted by a total of 710 teams, as part of measures to rein in the spread of coronavirus across the district, on Sunday.

In all, a total of 42,478 houses were covered all over the district.

Home isolation kits were handed over to those who were found suffering from fever and other symptoms.

Rapid antigen tests were conducted on a total of 1,247 persons. Of these, as many as 104 persons tested positive for COVID-19.

District Collector R.V. Karnan along with Additional Collector (local bodies) Garima Agarwal inspected the fever survey at Rekurthi, Chintakunta, Teegalaguttapalli and Butti Rajaram Colony in Karimnagar town on Sunday.