11,133 to take test for 84 staff nurse posts in SCCL hospitals

HYDERABAD

23 August 2021 19:59 IST

10,415 women, 718 men to take test at 18 centres on Aug. 29

A total of 11,133 candidates, including 718 men, are set to take the test for 84 staff nurse posts in the Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) hospitals on August 29. Arrangements are being made to conduct the test at 18 centres in Kothagudem and Palvancha towns of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district.

According to officials of SCCL, a total of 13,379 candidates have applied online for the 84 staff nurse posts. During the scrutiny of applications, 2,246 candidates were found to be not eligible and hall-tickets were issued to the remaining 11,133 candidates including 10,415 women and 718 men.

Arrangements are being made for conducting the written test in 18 centres at Kothagudem and Palvancha towns. It is stated that the 718 male candidates competing for the staff nurse posts following the High Court directions. A few male candidates had approached the High Court requesting consideration of their candidature for the posts and the court allowed their plea.

Director (Personnel & Finance) N. Balram said it had come to their notice that due to lack of awareness about the procedure of examination some candidates were being cheated. He warned those indulging in such acts of facing criminal cases. Instead, he suggested the candidates to take the test with belief in their knowledge, efficiency and skill.

He stated that the employees involved in the examination related work were kept under surveillance and were kept at a location without any communication facility. Fool-proof system was also being followed to prepare the question paper, that too a few hours before the exam time.