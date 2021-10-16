111 new COVID cases detected as testing dips

HYDERABAD

16 October 2021 21:54 IST

The daily COVID-19 caseload in Telangana dropped drastically on Saturday as fewer samples were tested.

The tests per day gradually dropped to around 45,000-50,000 by end of September. And on Saturday (October 16), only 30,050 samples were examined and 111 people were found to have coronavirus. People are on a long weekend starting from Thursday, hence very few of them have been getting tested.

The new 111 infections included 29 from Greater Hyderabad region and 11 from Khammam. No infection was detected in 11 districts.

The death toll stands at 3937. Of the total cases, 3,979 were active.