₹11.08 lakh unaccounted cash seized from passenger at Secunderabad Railway Station

April 05, 2024 01:46 pm | Updated 01:46 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Government Railway Police (GRP) seized ₹11.08 lakh of unaccounted cash from a passenger on platform number 6 of Secunderabad Railway Station on Wednesday night.

“Banoth Naveen Kumar, 25, was caught with cash in his bag at around 9.30 p.m. on Wednesday. He said that he was carrying it to purchase land at Tukaramgate in North Lalaguda. However, he could not provide satisfactory response and did not furnish proper evidence/valid documents upon further enquiry,” said the officials.

The seized cash was handed over to the Income Tax Department in Hyderabad under proper acknowledgment to take further action.

