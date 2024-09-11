GIFT a SubscriptionGift
11,000 people having permanent residences on Musi will be rehabilitated in 2-BHK homes: Telangana CM

Mr. Reddy said encroachments of water bodies is resulting in floods

Published - September 11, 2024 04:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said that people who have permanent residences on Musi River will be rehabilitated in double-bedroom homes. Around 11,000 people would be rehabilitated.

The Chief Minister who participated in the passing out parade of 547 Sub-Inspectors at Raja Bahadur Venkatarama Reddy Telangana Police Academy in Hyderabad outskirts on Wednesday (September 11, 2024), spoke at a length about the demolition of encroachments by Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), reaffirming the government’s commitment towards it, cautioned encroachers, and Musi River Development project. .

Speaking about Musi River Development Project, he said that provisions will be made for poor to do do business.

Mr. Reddy appealed to the people who have constructed structures over water bodies to voluntarily move away from there. Else, the structures will be brought down. He said that such structures on water bodies cannot be regularised. 

The Chief Minister said that the encroachments of nalas, lakes and other water bodies are leading to floods, which have served a devastating blow to people by inundating their homes. 

Mr. Reddy also said that Residential Police Schools would be constructed in Hyderabad and Warangal for the children of police personnel. 

