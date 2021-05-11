110-year-old man recovers from coronavirus at Gandhi

A 110-year-old man, who was undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital for moderate COVID-19 symptoms, has recovered from the infectious disease. Doctors at the hospital said they will keep him under observation for a few more days before discharging him.

The man, Ramananda Theerthulu, does not have any co-morbidities and stays at an ashram in Keesara. Doctors who spoke to him said that he earlier lived in the Himalayas for nearly two decades. A retired government doctor considered Mr Ramananda a guru.

When he was detected with COVID-19, the doctor referred him to Gandhi Hospital. He was admitted on April 24.

“Earlier, he had oxygen saturation levels of around 92 at room air. Now he has recovered. We will shift him to a non-oxygen bed and give him liquid diet for full recovery,” said T. Prabhakar Reddy, nodal officer for COVID-19 at the State-run hospital.