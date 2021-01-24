1.10 lakh health workers in TS inoculated

HYDERABAD

24 January 2021 22:43 IST

Target was 1.71 lakh; Health department to offer second chance to those who missed out

In the five days of COVID-19 vaccination held in Telangana from January 16, as many as 1.10 lakh healthcare workers (HCWs) have been administered the first dose of the vaccine. The target was 1.71 lakh.

A total of 88 minor cases of Adverse Event Following Immunisation (AEFI) have been reported from various parts of the State. Two HCWs who received the vaccine died and Central labs have launched investigation to find out the cause of deaths.

The vaccination drive is held on four days of a week — Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

Senior officials in the Health department said they would provide another chance to those who missed out on the vaccination. Overall, there are around 1.65 lakh HCWs in State Health department and another 5,000 in Central Health department in Telangana.

After the HCWs, frontline workers from the municipality, police and other key departments would be inoculated.

As per the priority list, people above the age of 50 years and those below 50 years with co-morbidities would be vaccinated in subsequent phases.