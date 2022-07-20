Telangana

11-year-old girl jumps off building, dies 

Staff Reporter HYDERABAD July 20, 2022 07:29 IST
An 11-year-old girl at Madhuranagar in LB Nagar police limits allegedly jumped off a building and ended her life on Tuesday.

Police said the girl, a class 6 student at a school in Mansoorabad, had left home around 5.30 p.m., on the pretext of buying some snacks at a nearby store.

She had reached a building in the locality and jumped off its fourth level. Watchman and locals had alerted the police around 6.15 p.m.

The girl was rushed to a nearby hospital but efforts were in vain to save her.

L.B. Nagar police are yet to receive a petition from the girl’s family. Police are finding information as to what led to her decision.

Roshni, suicide prevention helpline, 040 – 6620 2000.

