ADVERTISEMENT

11-year-old girl falls into an uncovered opening in Secunderabad, dies  

April 29, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - HYDERABAD

She rescued her younger brother who got stuck in the uncovered opening and she got swept away instead in the flood waters

The Hindu Bureau

The uncovered pit near a nala into which a 11-year-old girl fell and was swept away by the gushing flood waters near Kalasiguda in Secunderabad on Saturday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

An 11-year-old girl, who fell into an uncovered hole, near a nala at Kalasiguda, in Secunderabad, died on Saturday. The incident took place in Mahankali police station limits.

According to police, the incident took place at around 6.30 a.m., when the deceased girl Mounika along with her brother stepped out of their home to get milk packets. She was a Class V student.

As seen on CCTV footage, the girl and her brother were wading through the flood water that filled the street. When the boy’s foot got stuck in the opening under the water and fell, Mounika lifted him out and in the process slipped into the same opening. With the gushing flood water, and her being skinny, Mounika was swept away through the opening into the nala.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Though local residents and customers at the milk booth tried to rescue her, due to the heavy water flow in the nala she was washed away. After the Disaster Response Force personnel began searching for the girl, her body was retrieved about 500 metres away from Kalasiguda near Parklane nala. The girl breathed her last before any medical procedure could be initiated and was taken to Gandhi Hospital for further procedure.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US