11-year-old girl falls into an uncovered opening in Secunderabad, dies  

She rescued her younger brother who got stuck in the uncovered opening and she got swept away instead in the flood waters

April 29, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
The uncovered pit near a nala into which a 11-year-old girl fell and was swept away by the gushing flood waters near Kalasiguda in Secunderabad on Saturday.

The uncovered pit near a nala into which a 11-year-old girl fell and was swept away by the gushing flood waters near Kalasiguda in Secunderabad on Saturday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

An 11-year-old girl, who fell into an uncovered hole, near a nala at Kalasiguda, in Secunderabad, died on Saturday. The incident took place in Mahankali police station limits.

According to police, the incident took place at around 6.30 a.m., when the deceased girl Mounika along with her brother stepped out of their home to get milk packets. She was a Class V student.

As seen on CCTV footage, the girl and her brother were wading through the flood water that filled the street. When the boy’s foot got stuck in the opening under the water and fell, Mounika lifted him out and in the process slipped into the same opening. With the gushing flood water, and her being skinny, Mounika was swept away through the opening into the nala.

Though local residents and customers at the milk booth tried to rescue her, due to the heavy water flow in the nala she was washed away. After the Disaster Response Force personnel began searching for the girl, her body was retrieved about 500 metres away from Kalasiguda near Parklane nala. The girl breathed her last before any medical procedure could be initiated and was taken to Gandhi Hospital for further procedure.

