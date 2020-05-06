11 test positive in Telangana

Rise in COVID cases continued in the State with 11 more testing positive for the virus on Wednesday.

The total number of affected persons stood at 1,107 in the State. No deaths were reported during the day and the number of people succumbing to the virus remained at 29.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation area continued to contribute to the positive cases with all the 11 cases reported during the day being from the GHMC jurisdiction. Ten out of the 20 persons discharged from the hospitals were from the GHMC taking the total number of persons to 648.

The total number of active cases in the State as on Wednesday was 430, according to the bulletin released by the Public Health and Family Welfare department. Three districts - Warangal (Rural), Yadadri-Bhongir and Wanaparthy - maintained their record as districts with zero incidence.

The number of districts reporting zero cases for the last two weeks also increased to 22 with officials exuding confidence that the number was set to rise further in the coming days.