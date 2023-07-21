11 teams formed under ‘Operation Muskaan IX’ in Cyberabad 

July 21, 2023 11:27 pm | Updated 11:27 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Cyberabad Police formed 11 teams for the ongoing ‘Operation Muskaan-IX’ to rescue and rehabilitate homeless children.

Each special team comprises a sub-inspector, a woman constable and three male constables, who will also look for children forced into child labour, begging and rag-picking.

DCP (Women & Child Safety Wing) Nitika Pant said the special teams will use facial recognition software, Darpan App, for identifying missing children and unregistered children separated due to various some reasons.

On Friday, the Miyapur team, which went to Chandanagar police station to upload details of missing children, traced a boy in the application. The nine-year-old boy had on June 29 at around 11.20 a.m., gone out of his house to play. The boy, owing to his mental state, does not speak properly, and his whereabouts remained unknown to the family members.

The ninth edition of Operation Muskaan, which began on July 1, will continue till July 31.

