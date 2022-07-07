11 start-ups graduate under Upsurge programme of WE HUB, Australian High Commission

WE HUB, the country’s first and only State-led incubator to foster and promote women's entrepreneurship, and Australian High Commission helped 11 start-ups to graduate under its Upsurge programme.

With an aim to support aspiring entrepreneurs in Telangana to innovate with technology, a programme in collaboration with the Australian Consulate General launched Upsurge, which ensures potential women entrepreneurs get the required guidance to conceptualise their ideas for prototype creation.

These start-ups graduated in the second cohort of the Upsurge programme. Entrepreneurs underwent the required technical and mentoring support for assessing the feasibility and potential viability of the ideas. It witnessed 70 eligible applications, out of which 23 women entrepreneurs were shortlisted from across nine sectors and three States.

The graduating start-ups of the cohort were Zero Waste Store, Solutions for Online Learning, Logistics App, Apic Book, Sri Raghavendra Granites, Reze, JaldiDesi, C&S Technologies, PALL Healthcare, Khansland and Akunera Foods.

3-month programme

The three-month programme saw a total of 70% entrepreneurs from the cohort creating viable prototypes and 80% developing actionable business plans.

“Highly impressed with the ideas coming from women entrepreneurs and happy to support more women through the Direct Aid Programme,” said Consul General for South India, Australian Consulate General, Chennai, Sara Kirlew.

CEO of WE HUB Deepthi Ravula said that the Upsurge was an opportunity to enter the economic workforce. “Going forward, we will support this cohort of women as part of WE HUB's flagship incubation programme to ensure that the entrepreneurs move from a prototype to MVP stage,” she said, announcing that the applications for the third cohort are live and those who are interested to take part, can apply before July 30.