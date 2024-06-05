11 out of 17 constituencies in Telangana see massive margins running into lakhs

Eleven out of the 17 Parliament seats in Telangana have seen massive leads of over one lakh votes with voters overwhelmingly choosing the winner with no scope for any tight contest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among these 11 seats with over one lakh margins, the top three are from the Congress — Nalgonda, Khammam and Mahabubabad. In Nalgonda, K. Raghuveera Reddy emerged as the winner with the highest margin of 5.59 lakh votes. In the second place is Ramasahayam Raghuram Reddy who won by 4.67 lakh votes.

In the third place is Etala Rajender of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Malkajgiri who defeated his rival from Congress Sunita Mahender Reddy by 3.91 lakh votes. Former Union Minister Balram Naik from Mahabubabad (ST reserved) won with a margin of over 3.49 lakh votes.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the Hyderabad Parliament seat, that has caught the attention of the entire nation due to the hype created by the BJP against Asaduddin Owaisi of the AIMIM, Mr. Owaisi won with 3.38 lakh votes over the BJP candidate. Kadiyam Kavya from Warangal (SC reserved) has secured a margin of 2.20 lakh votes over the BJP candidate.

Bhongir candidate Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy won by 2.22 lakh votes. The seat was won by Congress in 2019 as well but with a slender margin of 5,000 odd votes. Former BJP state president and firebrand leader Bandi Sanjay won with a majority of 2.25 lakh votes in the Karimnagar constituency, the seat he is presently representing in the Parliament.

BJP’s Konda Vishweshwar Reddy from Chevella won by 1.72 lakh votes, Gaddam Vamshikrishna of Congress from Peddapalli won by 1.31 lakh votes and BJP’s Arvind Dharmapuri from Nizamabad won by 1.09 lakh votes.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.