11 Nizamuddin returnees quarantined in Karimnagar

The Commissionerate of Police here had identified all the 11 persons who had attended Markaz prayers in Nizamuddin in New Delhi and shifted them to the quarantine centres in Karimnagar town.

Identifying the rest

Police sources said they had collected all the information pertaining to the people who visited New Delhi for Markaz prayers and quarantined them. “We have collected swab samples from the quarantined persons who participated in the prayers. We are also on the job of identifying people who were in direct contact with the 11 persons and would quarantine them very soon,” they stated.

In Vemulawada, the police had identified four persons and shifted them to quarantine. They are also on the lookout for around 20 persons from Peddapalli town who participated in the prayers in New Delhi recently. On the other hand, in Sircilla textile town, the police have started shifting some persons to the quarantine centre, sources stated.