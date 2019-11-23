11 NIT students suspended

In line with the policy of zero tolerance towards consumption of prohibited substances by students, NIT Warangal has suspended 11 first-year B.Tech. students who were found in a state of intoxication and admitted to have consumed ganja on the night of October 26.
The suspension will have immediate effect and be in force till the end of the current academic year. The suspended students would have to study the first year afresh during the next academic year starting in July, 2020. Huge monetary and other penalties were also imposed on them, said NIT registrar S Govardhan Rao.
While continuing the efforts to curb the menace on the campus by conducting regular and surprise checks, the management cautioned students that very serious action would be taken against any one violating the Discipline Code.
