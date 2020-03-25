11 new vegetable mini-markets

In the wake of people arriving in large numbers to buy vegetables during the curfew relaxation period from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. to the main vegetable market and Rythu Bazaars, the KMC has decided to decentralise the markets and open new mini-markets in various parts of the town to check the spread of COVID-19.

Disclosing this to the media here on Tuesday, Mayor Y. Sunil Rao and Municipal Commissioner Valluru Kranthi said that they had decided to open 11 new vegetable markets in various parts of the town. They also urged people to wear masks when they are at the markets and maintain social distancing.

The new markets include weekly market area and model Rythu Bazaar (170 traders), Ramnagar market (52 stalls), Indiranagar /Adarshanagar (36 traders), main vegetable market (100), agriculture market committee (100), Maruthi crossroads (30), Hanumanagar (Vinayaka Towers) (15), Tirumalnagar crossroads (10), Telephone Quarters (20) and Santosh Nagar (11).

They also appealed to people to not indulge in panic buying and assured availability at the newly-opened markets.

They also informed farmers coming from Nagunuru and Gopalraopet to sell their produce at the market yard and farmers from Thimmapur region at the main vegetable market.