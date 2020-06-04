Telangana

11 Mumbai returnees test positive in Adilabad and KB Asifabad

After a few hours of their arrival they were shifted to isolation centres and, following the test results, were shifted to the Gandhi hospital, Hyderabad

Utnoor mandal headquarters in Adilabad district in Telangana was declared a containment zone and sealed off once again by the police on Thursday after five Mumbai returnees tested positive with the results of the tests having been declared late the previous day.

Similarly, six Mumbai returnees from Addesara Waddarguda in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district also tested positive which had the habitation declared as a containment zone.

All the 11 infected persons had arrived from Mumbai during the last five days.

After a few hours of their arrival they were shifted to isolation centres and, following the test results, were shifted to the Gandhi hospital, Hyderabad.

KB Asifabad District Medical and Health Officer Kumra Balu claimed there was no community spread of COVID-19.

No infected person had stayed in his house but all were put in quarantine as soon as possible, he said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Telangana
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 4, 2020 4:43:48 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/11-mumbai-returnees-test-positive-in-adilabad-and-kb-asifabad/article31747991.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY