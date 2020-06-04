11 Mumbai returnees test positive in Adilabad and KB Asifabad

Utnoor mandal headquarters in Adilabad district in Telangana was declared a containment zone and sealed off once again by the police on Thursday after five Mumbai returnees tested positive with the results of the tests having been declared late the previous day.

Similarly, six Mumbai returnees from Addesara Waddarguda in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district also tested positive which had the habitation declared as a containment zone.

All the 11 infected persons had arrived from Mumbai during the last five days.

After a few hours of their arrival they were shifted to isolation centres and, following the test results, were shifted to the Gandhi hospital, Hyderabad.

KB Asifabad District Medical and Health Officer Kumra Balu claimed there was no community spread of COVID-19.

No infected person had stayed in his house but all were put in quarantine as soon as possible, he said.