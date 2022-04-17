11 more test COVID positive in TS

Telangana reported another 11 COVID cases out of the 9,456 tests done on Sunday, and the results of 192 were yet to be declared. This takes the active case load to 222, with nine cases in the GHMC limits and two from the Malkajgiri-Medchal district.

The official death count remains at 4,1111 with no fatalities reported on Sunday, while there have been 29 recoveries taking the total number of those recovered to about 7.87 lakh.

The total number of those infected since March 2020 is around 7.92 lakh. On Saturday, 24 cases were reported with 14,127 tests being conducted.

Vaccination

With 11,675 vaccine doses administered, about 6,18 crore got the vaccine including around 3.20 crore first dose, 2.92 crore second dose and little more than 6 lakh taking the precaution dose. The coverage of 15-18 age group first dose is 91% with 16.6 lakh taking the same of the 18.4 lakh whereas it is 74% for the second dose at 13.6 lakh.

The 12-14 years first dose coverage is 81% or 92,0264 against the targetted population of 11.36 lakh. The official bulletin by Director of Public Health Dr. G. Srinivasa Rao advised citizens to continue to wear face masks, maintain hand hygiene and social distancing in public places.

Those with flu like symptoms can get themselves tested for free at government facilities and treatment also will be provided if necessary. The helpline is ‘104’ and for complaints against private labs and hospitals whatsapp number 9154170960.