11 more Telangana students evacuated from Ukraine reach Delhi

February 28, 2022 20:43 IST

At least 11 more Telangana students who were evacuated from Ukraine have reached Delhi on Monday morning. They have started journey towards the State to reach their homes. Some more students have reached the nation’s capital.

Around 51 people evacuated from the war-torn country have reached their homes in Telangana till Monday evening. The State government teams who are coordinating the rescue efforts continued to receive calls from anxious parents. The students who have reached their homes have heaved a sigh of relief.

One of the Telangana students who was evacuated from Ukraine went to the war-torn country only three weeks ago. Shylaja Bairam from Hyderabad left to the country in February first week when possibilities of war were being discussed heavily. She has joined first year MBBS at Bukonivian State Medical University, Chernvitsi, located in western part of Ukraine.

The aspiring doctor said that she spoke to the consultancy which coordinated securing admission, to senior students at the university, about what needs to be done if war breaks out. After getting to know that moving away from the country was possible since the university is located in western part, she discussed it with her family and took a decision to move to Ukraine.

After the war broke out last week, she had to return along with other students. Ms Shylaja said that several students are still stuck at border.