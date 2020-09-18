11 more succumb to COVID-19

2,043 test positive in Telangana

Telangana reported 11 more deaths on Thursday, pushing the total number of COVID-related deaths to 1,016, according to media bulletin released on Friday.

The number of COVID – 19 positive cases stood at 2,043, spiking the total number of cases to 1,67,046 and active cases at 50,634. The number of recoveries stood at 1,802, taking the total to 1,35,357. The bulletin stated that the recovery rate in the State is higher than the national average and stands at 81.02%.

A total of 50,634 samples were tested. Of these, 22,279 were those of primary contacts of COVID patients. Another 6,076 secondary contacts were tested. As many as 24,081 persons are in home isolation.

While there are 1,16,932 patients who are asymptomatic, 30% of patients - 50,114 – have shown symptoms of the novel coronavirus.

The trends showed that 61.83% of positive cases were men, and those in the 21-30 age group were affected the most (24.24%) followed by those in the age group of 31-40 (23.51%)

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits continued to record the highest number of cases in the State with 314 being reported on September 17. This was followed by Rangareddy (174), Medchal Malkajgiri (144), Nalgonda (131), Siddipet (121) and Karimnagar (114) districts.