11 medical colleges in Telangana move closer towards establishment

A total of 11 medical colleges in Telangana are a step closer to being established, following the National Medical Commission’s (NMC) advancement of their applications.

In a public notice issued on July 6, the NMC’s Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) released a final order list of 113 medical colleges nationwide that aim to establish new institutions or expand MBBS seats for the 2024-25 academic year.

Among the 11 institutions are eight government medical colleges situated in Jogulamba Gadwal, Medak, Mulugu, Maheshwaram, Narsampet, Quthbullapur, Yadadri Bhongir and Narayanpet. The other three are private medical colleges — Nova Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre in Abdullapurmet, CSITA Christian Medical College and Hospital in Nizamabad and Raja Rajeshwari Institute of Medical Sciences in Sangareddy district.

“This is only the list of applications against which the final decisions have been taken by the MARB. But, the final decision does not mean approval in respect of all 113 applications. The decision may be either approval or disapproval,” said the NMC in a public notice on July 8.

Telangana currently has 27 government medical colleges. After the final approval of the new institutions, this number will rise to 34. As a result, 32 out of the 33 districts will each have one government medical college, while Hyderabad will have two institutions.