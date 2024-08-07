11 kV feeder, pole survey helped identify nearly 14K problems: TGSPDCL CMD

The management of Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Ltd (TGSPDCL) has decided to extend the survey conducted for 11 kV infrastructure including feeder lines and poles to low-tension and 33 kV infrastructure.

The distribution utility has already completed the enumeration of 11 kV lines as part of strengthening the distribution system in the combined districts of Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medak, Mahabubnagar and Nalgonda with the help of a mobile application developed in-house — TGAIMS (TGSPDCL GIS Asset Inspection & Maintenance System).

According to Chairman and Managing Director of the discom Musharraf Faruqui, the mobile application helps in technically identifying faults in the 33 kV, 11 kV and LT network, which includes poles, distribution transformers, conductors, ring main units (RMUs) and other equipment.

A survey was conducted in June this year on 3,285 11 kV feeders covering cities, municipal towns and other urban localities. Photos and GIS coordinates of the 4,46,540 survey points such as poles, distribution transformers (DTRs) and conductor were captured through the TGAIMS app and the information was incorporated into the discom dashboard.

The survey had helped in identifying 12,598 damaged/broken/rusted poles and 1,320 unsafe/unfenced DTRs. An amount of ₹25.5 crore was allocated to rectify the defects and instructions were issued to district/circle superintending engineers to start the rectification works from August 5. It has been mandated that photos of the repair works along with GIS coordinates have to be updated/registered in the app when claiming the bills, the CMD explained.