11 km covered in 12 minutes to transport live organs

Hyderabad traffic police, on Saturday, facilitated the transport of live organs by providing non-stop movement to an ambulance carrying them.

At 10.09 a.m., they arranged a green channel for transportation of a heart and a pair of lungs from Yashoda Hospital, Malakpet, to KIMS at Secunderabad.

The medical team carrying the live organs left Yashoda Hospital at 10.09 a.m. and reached KIMS at 10.21 a.m. The distance of 11 km between the two hospitals was covered in 12 minutes.

So far this year, the traffic police has facilitated organ transport 30 times.