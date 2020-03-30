11 from Yadadri in quarantine at Gandhi Hospital

District Collector Anita Ramachandran on Monday said that there were no COVID-19 positive cases from the district, and only 11 persons who had a travel history outside the State were undergoing quarantine at Gandhi Hospital, Hyderabad.

There are a total of 72 persons under quarantine – four of them at the Government’s Homeopathy Hospital and the rest of them under home quarantine, she said. However, the administration is taking all preventive measures, she said, adding that there were 500 beds ready at various locations, if need arises.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences at Bibinagar has 200 beds, Sri Ramananda Tirtha Rural Institute at Pochampally has 170 beds, 120 beds in social welfare residential school and 10 in the Bhongir Area Hospital. Ms. Ramachandran said five others, one from Rajapet and five from Yadagirigutta, who had a travel history to Delhi and although completed their 14-day quarantine period were prescribed for further quarantine at Hyderabad.

The other five persons, latest in quarantine since Sunday, are three Aler residents and two Bhuvanagiri residents. The Collector said people showing symptoms of persistent fever and cold should consult a doctor or get in touch with the district administration for a diagnosis.

Any information relating to COVID-19 in the district can be reported to the authority on its 24-hour helpline 1800 425 7106.