11-foot bronze statue inaugurated on Bhakta Ramadasu 387th jayanti

Group rendition of the soul-stirring kritis of Bhakta Ramadasu and inauguration of his 11-foot bronze statue marked the beginning of the three-day celebrations commemorating his 387th jayanti in his native place Nelakondapalli on Wednesday.

Several vocalists, music aficionados and admirers of the 17th century iconic saint composer flocked to Nelakondapalli to pay rich musical tributes to the greatest Vaggeyakara on his birth anniversary.

The three-day fete got off to an impressive start with Nagara Sankeertana and group singing sessions.

Students and teachers from the government music and dance colleges in Secunderabad and Nizamabad, vocalists and artistes from far and wide presented Bhakta Ramadasu Navaratna Keertanala Goshti Ganam.

Their impressive performance highlighting the rich legacy of Bhakta Ramadasu and his compositions reflecting unflinching devotion to Lord Rama evoked a huge round of applause from the audience.

Bhajans, classical dance performances, devotional music concerts were held in the evening session.

Earlier, Palair MLA K. Upender Reddy inaugurated the bronze statue of Bhakta Ramadasa at Dyana Mandiram as part of the State-sponsored birth anniversary fete.

Director of the department of language and culture Mamidi Harikrishna, Chief Minister’s CPRO V. Jwala Narasimha Rao, Sri Bhakta Ramadasu Vidwath Kala Peetam chairman S. Radhakrishna Murthy and a host of senior officials, among others, were present.