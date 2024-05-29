11 babies rescued as police bust gang smuggling children

An inter-State gang that smuggled children from Delhi and Pune and sold them to prospective parents in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh was busted by the Medipally police.

Police arrested a gang of 11 persons on Monday, within five days after a complaint from a reporter Manyam Sai Kumar, on May 22.

A baby girl was rescued and three of the suspects — Shoba Rani, Hemalatha alias Swapna and Shaik Saleem were arrested the same day. Their information led to the arrest of six housewives Bandari Padma, 65, Balgam Saroja, 32, Mudavath Sharadha alias Shakeela Pathan, 39, Pathan Mumtaz alias Haseena, 28, Jaganadam Anuradha, 27, Yata Mamatha, 30 along with Mudavath Raju, 39, a driver and Bandari Hari Hara Chethan alias Hari, 34, a security guard, on Monday.

According to the officials, the gang was purchasing babies from Kiran and Preethi, both from Delhi and Kannaiah from Pune and as many as 50 babies were supplied to them over the past year. “The gang used to sell the babies to childless couples in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for a price ranging from ₹1.80 lakh to ₹5.50 lakh per baby with the help of mediators. For every baby sold, the accused earned between ₹50,000 and ₹1 lakh as commission,” the officials informed.

So far 11 babies have been rescued by the police along with the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), of whom two have been sent to Shishu Vihar for safe custody.

Three women from the gang were previously booked on similar charges. While M. Sharada was booked thrice for trafficking and sale and procurement of children in Warangal and Mumbai between 2022 and 2024, B. Saroja was booked by the Munagal police of Suryapet district earlier in 2024 and B. Padma by the Ghatkesar police in 2021. ‘

The police have booked case under Sections 370 (trafficking), 372 (Selling minor for purposes of prostitution), 373 r/w 34 (Buying minor for purposes of prostitution) of the Indian Penal code (IPC) and sections 81,87,88 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015. Meanwhile efforts are under way to trace and nab the suppliers from Delhi and Pune and rescue all the babies involved in the racket.