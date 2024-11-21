 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

10th edition of India Photo Festival begins in Hyderabad

Published - November 21, 2024 09:39 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Documentary photographer Chris Rainier poses for a photograph as a visitor checks the images of Meridith Andrews. 

Documentary photographer Chris Rainier poses for a photograph as a visitor checks the images of Meridith Andrews.  | Photo Credit: Serish Nanisetti

It was a moment of serendipity on Thursday evening when Governor Jishnu Dev Varma inaugurated the 10th edition of Indian Photo Festival in Hyderabad. He was surrounded by photographs clicked by his ancestor Maharaja Bir Chandra Manikya (1837-1896) of Tripura.

“The Maharaja of Tripura, was among the first to get hold of a camera when it arrived in India, alongside Lala Deen Dayal. Who would have thought their works live on till now and speak to us from that time,” said Mr. Varma speaking at the inaugural.

The multi-location photo festival brings together the creativity of over 500 photographers in different formats. “We have archival images as well as a very diverse collection of works that speak across generations,” said Aquin Mathews, curator and brain behind the photo festival.

“These photographs document cultural heritage, including festivals, rituals, traditional attire, and architecture, preserving and promoting cultural identity for future generations. By sharing unique aspects of different cultures with a global audience, photography fosters cross-cultural understanding and appreciation, bringing down barriers and encouraging respect for diversity,” said Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, who was part of the inaugural event.

Spread over three floors of the State Art Gallery in Madhapur, the photo exhibition is a socio-cultural artifact that brings together the collective human experience over the past 150 years.

On one floor were the photographs clicked by twins Debalina and Manobina born in Dhaka who moved to India captured the transition of the country and their families in post-Independence Kolkata. At the other end was the colourful juxtaposition of plastic trash by Meredith Andrews from Bermuda. One look at the colourful images is enough to make people rethink the use of plastic disposables such as brushes, combs, and water bottles.

The exhibition, which has lectures, workshops, master classes and retrospectives, will continue till January 5, 2025.

Published - November 21, 2024 09:39 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.