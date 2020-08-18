Telangana

10k free clay Ganeshas in Nalgonda municipalities

People celebrating Ganesh Chaturti across Nalgonda can get a free clay Ganesha on behalf of the district administration. But the numbers are limited, and the free idols will be given on first come, first served basis.

District Collector Prashant J Patil said orders for about 10,000 clay idols of size up to eight inch each were placed with representatives of Kummari Sagham in and around Nalgonda town. ”The initiative is to encourage livelihoods of potter community during the crisis and also promote eco-friendly practices among people. The State government is also determined to achieve the twin objectives,” he said. Work orders were placed through the district Backward Classes Development Office, and respective municipal commissioners in the district will supervise the distribution on the day of the festival. According to officials, Nalgonda municipality will distribute 3000 idols, 2000 by Miryalaguda, and Halia, Chandur, Chityal, Nandikonda and Devarakonda authorities will distribute 1,000 idols each.

Related Topics
Telangana
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 18, 2020 7:13:10 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/10k-free-clay-ganeshas-in-nalgonda-municipalities/article32380507.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story