109 fresh COVID cases detected in TS

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
September 22, 2022 23:17 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana reported 109 fresh COVID cases on Thursday, taking the cumulative active cases to 713.

The official Health bulletin stated that 10,561 tests were conducted and the results of 310 samples were awaited. Hyderabad recorded 49 cases, Rangareddy nine cases, Medchal-Malkajgiri six cases and Sangareddy four cases.

Patients with moderate to severe symptoms, with or without a COVID positive report can go to any notified government COVID hospital for testing and treatment.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The call centre number is ‘104’ and the whatsapp number for making complaints on private hospitals and labs is 9030227324.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Fresh two lakh vaccines have been administered with 1.90 lakh precaution doses; 6,585 second doses and 3,074 first doses.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app