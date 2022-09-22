109 fresh COVID cases detected in TS

Telangana reported 109 fresh COVID cases on Thursday, taking the cumulative active cases to 713.

The official Health bulletin stated that 10,561 tests were conducted and the results of 310 samples were awaited. Hyderabad recorded 49 cases, Rangareddy nine cases, Medchal-Malkajgiri six cases and Sangareddy four cases.

Patients with moderate to severe symptoms, with or without a COVID positive report can go to any notified government COVID hospital for testing and treatment.

The call centre number is ‘104’ and the whatsapp number for making complaints on private hospitals and labs is 9030227324.

Fresh two lakh vaccines have been administered with 1.90 lakh precaution doses; 6,585 second doses and 3,074 first doses.