February 22, 2024 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A 108-foot flag mast was inaugurated at the war memorial of Artillery Centre in Hyderabad on Wednesday. The Tricolour was unfurled in the presence of Major General Rakesh Manocha, SM, VSM, General Officer Commanding, Telangana and Andhra Sub Area; serving officers; staff; sepoy trainees; and veterans at the Artillery Centre. A display by pipe band and symphony band for all ranks marked the occasion.