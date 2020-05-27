107 test positive as COVID cases cross 2,000 mark

HYDERABAD

27 May 2020 23:21 IST

Six more succumb to coronavirus

Telangana gasped as 107 COVID-19 cases were reported on Wednesday-which is the highest number of cases reported in a day till date. Until May 26, the highest number of cases in a day was 79 recorded on May 11. The total number of cases crossed the 2,000 mark on Wednesday and now stands at 2098.

The statistics related to COVID-19 from Wednesday made people take notice of the situation for more than one reason. Besides the highest number of cases reported in a day, six more COVID patients succumbed to the virus. This is the eighth consecutive day of COVID deaths in the State.

The format of medical bulletin was changed again leading to confusion while interpreting the data. This was criticised as it was difficult to make sense of the data without clarifications. It had some errors too.

Advertising

Advertising

Though officials confirmed that cumulative number of active cases, discharged and deaths add up to 2,098, other details in the bulletin give another number.

As per the bulletin, a total of 1,842 local cases were reported till May 27 evening and total cases of migrants, foreign returnees and deportees add to 297. (1842+297 =2139.) However, as per the bulletin, the total cases are only 2,098. Officials indicated that there is error in the total number of local cases.

Officials from the State Health department said they have separated the cases detected locally from that of migrants, foreign evacuees and deportees.

Till May 26, new cases were further categorised under districts, migrants, foreign evacuees, in the medical bulletin. Departing from the usual format, cases were distributed broadly into two categories 1) cases detected locally 2) positive cases detected among migrants, foreign returnees and those who were deported.

Of the 107 cases detected on Wednesday, 39 are local cases, 19 migrants and 49 among Saudi Arabia deportees. Till date, 2,098 cases are detected in the State. Of them, 714 are active cases, 1,321 were discharged and 63 have died.

Director of Public Health G Srinivasa Rao said the Centre has airlifted 458 deportees from Saudi Arabia. “These deportees have been quarantined at government quarantine centres in the State. A total of 82 deportees who tested positive for COVID-19 are undergoing treatment.”

Regarding migrants who returned to the State, Dr Rao said that a large number of migrants were returning from different States.

“These migrants are being home quarantined and monitored by district authorities. Those who are symptomatic are tested. Most of the migrants are arriving from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar, etc,” he said. Till date, 154 migrants have tested positive for coronavirus.