1,061 new cases reported in Telangana

hyderabad

25 June 2021 22:28 IST

11 deaths reported

The State recorded as many as 1,061 new COVID–19 cases on Friday. This brings to the total number of cases in Telangana to 6,18,837.

According to the bulletin issued by the Office of the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, 11 fatalities were recorded. The cumulative number of deaths recorded in the State now stands at 3,618. The total number of patients in treatment or isolation was recorded as 15,524.

There were 1,556 COVID–19 recoveries. This brings the total number of recoveries to 5,99,695. The recovery rate in Telangana is 96.9%.

Advertising

Advertising

Of the 1,20,397 samples tested on Friday, 49.9% were those of primary contacts and 12.2% were of secondary contacts. While 1,14,999 samples were tested in government facilities, 5,398 were tested in private facilities.

With 135 cases, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Limits continued to have the largest number of positive cases. This was followed by Karimnagar with 80 cases, 67 in Suryapet district, 66 in Rangareddy district, and 65 in Nalgonda district.