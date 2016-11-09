105-km Ring Road in Bhupalpalli by 2017-end

A ring road of 105 km connecting Mahadevpur, Kataram, Mahamuttaram and Palimela mandals will be completed by 2017-end, said District Collector A. Murali.

Reviewing the progress of works, he wanted the R&B officials and contractors to ensure speedy completion of high-level bridges on the road connecting Palimela mandal. The bridge coming up at Ambatpalli and Pankena should be expedited.

He said that Palimela mandal was not connected with the rest of the district. To ensure connectivity and movement of people, the road and bridge works should be completed at the earliest.

A total of four bridges were proposed on the road with an estimate of Rs. 5.25 crore.

The high-level bridge with an estimate of Rs. 2.55 crore connecting Palimela mandal has begun while the rest of the low-level bridges would begin soon.

“All the remote corners of the district should have connectivity and there should be no village or habitation left out,” he told the officials.